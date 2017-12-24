48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Salvation Army's 'Center of Hope' opens its doors for warm place to spend Christmas

4 hours 9 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, December 24 2017 Dec 24, 2017 December 24, 2017 6:07 PM December 24, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The Salvation Army has announced that a limited number of beds and hot meals will be available at the "Center of Hope" Sunday and Monday night.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30's on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Command Officer, Major Brett Meredith has announced that beds and meals will be available to men without shelter at the "Center of Hope." 

"Cold weather shelter and a hot meal will be offered until the temperature reaches 40 degrees," said Major Meredith. "We will do everything we can to make sure those who have nowhere else to stay will be warm, well fed, and safe at The Salvation Army this Christmas."

The center is located at 7361 Airline Highway.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days