Salvation Army's 'Center of Hope' opens its doors for warm place to spend Christmas

BATON ROUGE- The Salvation Army has announced that a limited number of beds and hot meals will be available at the "Center of Hope" Sunday and Monday night.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30's on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Command Officer, Major Brett Meredith has announced that beds and meals will be available to men without shelter at the "Center of Hope."

"Cold weather shelter and a hot meal will be offered until the temperature reaches 40 degrees," said Major Meredith. "We will do everything we can to make sure those who have nowhere else to stay will be warm, well fed, and safe at The Salvation Army this Christmas."

The center is located at 7361 Airline Highway.