Salvation Army's 'Center of Hope' offering warm beds during freezing temperatures

BATON ROUGE- The Salvation Army's Center of Hope will offer warm beds and hot meals this upcoming week.

Army Command Officer, Major Brett Meredith said that a limited number of beds and hot meals are available to men without shelter.

"With the extreme cold weather conditions developing over the next week, The Salvation Army's Center of Hope is open for warming during the day and a safe place to spend the night. Cold weather shelter and a hot meal will be offered until the temperature reaches 40 degrees," said Major Meredith.

"We will do everything we can to make sure those who have nowhere else to stay will be warm, well fed, and safe at The Salvation Army."

The Center of Hope is located at 7361 Airline Highway.