Salvation Army's 'Center of Hope' offering warm beds during cold temperatures

Monday, January 29 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The Salvation Army's Center of Hope will offer warm beds and hot meals during the next two days.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s over the next two days. 

Army Command Officer, Major Brett Meredith said that a limited number of beds and hot meals are available to men without shelter.

"On uncommonly cold nights like these, we are ready with shelter and hot meals to serve our neighbors in need. No one should have to suffer in the cold," said Major Meredith.

The Center of Hope is located at 7361 Airline Highway.

