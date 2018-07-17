Salvation Army reopens men's rehabilitation center, shelter

Photo: Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge has announced that the Corps Recovery Center has reopened.

According to the release, the program facility has the capacity to serve 53 men at a time, providing them with faith, courage, and skills to battle addiction and lead sober, productive lives in the community.

The organization also announced that the Center of Hope has reopened. The center provides emergency and transitional shelter services for homeless men in the capital area. The shelter has the capacity to house 40 men with 10 of those beds dedicated to homeless veterans.

"We are fully back in business with the very important work of bringing help and hope to men overcoming addiction," said New Baton Rouge Corps Officer Donald Tekautz. "We also look forward to getting our Airline Family Store open again later this year. The funds raised by the Family Stores are critical to the work we do at the Corps Recovery Center and the shelter.”

