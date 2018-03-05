73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sales tax fails, as Louisiana session edges toward failure

11 hours 46 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, March 04 2018 Mar 4, 2018 March 04, 2018 11:02 PM March 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Another debate over taxes, another rejected bill in the Louisiana House, with the special session edging toward failure.

For a second time, House lawmakers refused a sales tax bill that is considered a linchpin of any tax deal to help close a looming budget gap.

The vote seemed to suggest the budget-balancing special session likely won't raise any money.

Factions in the House and Gov. John Bel Edwards appear unable reach agreement on which tax types to use to offset the $994 million shortfall that hits July 1.

Only 33 of 104 representatives supported the sales tax proposal in a Sunday night vote. It needed 70 votes to pass. After that vote, the House adjourned until Monday.

The session, which costs an estimated $50,000-$60,000 a day, must end Wednesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days