Sales tax fails, as Louisiana session edges toward failure
BATON ROUGE - Another debate over taxes, another rejected bill in the Louisiana House, with the special session edging toward failure.
For a second time, House lawmakers refused a sales tax bill that is considered a linchpin of any tax deal to help close a looming budget gap.
The vote seemed to suggest the budget-balancing special session likely won't raise any money.
Factions in the House and Gov. John Bel Edwards appear unable reach agreement on which tax types to use to offset the $994 million shortfall that hits July 1.
Only 33 of 104 representatives supported the sales tax proposal in a Sunday night vote. It needed 70 votes to pass. After that vote, the House adjourned until Monday.
The session, which costs an estimated $50,000-$60,000 a day, must end Wednesday.
