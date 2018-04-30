Salamoni cited for allegedly slapping suspect during 2016 arrest

BATON ROUGE - A report says that police have issued a summons for simple battery to former Baton Rouge Police Officer Blane Salamoni, accusing him of slapping a suspect during a 2016 arrest captured on body camera, according to the Advocate.

Salamoni was fired last month for his role in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling. The simple battery incident happened just a few weeks before Sterling was shot.

According to one of his attorneys, Salamoni received the misdemeanor summons Friday afternoon. The report further says that police proceeded with the citation although the alleged victim said he did not wish to pursue charges.

He is accused of slapping the suspect in the back of the head, according to attorney Brant M. Mayer.

"We believe that he just gave him a pop on the head and hold him to calm down and hush," he said adding that Salamoni did not recall specifics of the arrest. "It was about as bland as you can imagine."

The attorney also added that he had not seen the body camera footage of the incident.

A law enforcement official said the footage of the arrest was first flagged by federal authorities while they were conducting a civil-rights investigation into the death of Sterling.

Salamoni's appeal of his termination remains pending before the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.