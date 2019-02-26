63°
Saints WR Michael Thomas to appear on Family Feud

51 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 February 26, 2019 5:27 PM February 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The regular season may be over, but star Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is finding unique ways to keep busy until the next kickoff.

Thomas is set to appear alongside NFL legends and some of his fellow up-and-comers in a celebrity episode of Family Feud.

Hall of Fame defensive back Aeneas Williams tweeted the photos of both teams which included greats like Brian Urlacher, Tim Brown, Jackie Slater, and Dermontti Dawson on the veterans' side, with young stars like Lamar Jackson, Stephon Gilmore, Bradley Chubb and Cameron Heyward on Thomas' team.

A spokesperson for the show tells the Baltimore Sun the episode is expected to air sometime this summer.

