Saints waive rookie running back and former Zachary Bronco Boston Scott

METAIRIE - The New Orleans Saints have waived rookie running back Boston Scott according to multiple reports. The former Zachary Bronco initially made the 53-man roster, but was cut Wednesday to make room for re-signed veteran offensive lineman Michael Ola.

Scott was a 6th-round pick out of Louisiana Tech this offseason and had an impressive training camp/preseason. During the preseason, he had 25 carries for 121 yards, a 4.8-yard average, and scored a touchdown. He was also a major contributor on special teams in the kick return game.

The Saints now have just two running backs on the roster heading into week one. Alvin Kamara and recently-signed running back Mike Gillislee round out a shallow backfield after the recent cuts of Trey Edmunds, Jonathan Williams and now Boston Scott.

New Orleans has now waived four of their seven draft picks in 2018.

2018 DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 14 (No. 14 overall) [via Green Bay]

Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

Round 3, Pick 27 (No. 91 overall):

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, Central Florida

Round 4, Pick 27 (No. 127 overall):

Rick Leonard, T, Florida State (WAIVED)