Saints training camp day 5: Defense shines despite downpour

METAIRIE - The rain came crashing down on day five of Saints training camp in New Orleans. Offensively it was a day the Saints struggled from start to finish. The defense dominated the offense in what turned out to be a slippery and sloppy morning.

Rain and defense drowns offense on Monday

The Saints said they wanted to be a top-5 defense this season, and on Monday they looked the part. The defense was flying around the field forcing turnover after turnover. The defensive unit recorded four interceptions with three coming in seven-on-seven drills.

Alex Anzalone started off the pick party in seven-on-seven drills with an interception off veteran quarterback Tom Savage.

Next up Drew Brees had a pass slip through the hands of Tommy Lee Lewis and right into the arms of safety Kurt Coleman for an interception.

After that Linebacker Craig Robertson intercepted a J.T. Barrett pass on an attempted checkdown.

The fun didn't stop there, newly acquired line backer Demario Davis picked off future hall of fame quarterback Drew Brees' wobbly pass downfield in full-team drills.

Demario Davis with a pick pic.twitter.com/ueXIlnCWdw — Amos Morale III (@Amos_MoraleIII) July 30, 2018

"Obviously you gotta be able to adjust to the rain, because we'll play in a game or two in these elements," Sean Payton said.

In full-team drills Nate Stupar capped off an eventful day for the defense by forcing a fumble on Terrance West.

The Saints will have Tuesday off and return to the practice field Wednesday.

Injury update

Rookie safety Kamrin Moore (hamstring) and second-year center Cameron Tom (shoulder) both sat out Monday's practice.

Left tackle Terron Armstead received a veterans day off.

Former LSU wide receiver Travin Dural was also away from the team after suffering a broken humerus (upper arm) at Sunday's training camp practice. Dural is expected to undergo surgery.

Tight end Benjamin Watson, defensive end Marcus Davenport, running back Shane Vereen and wide receiver Josh Smith all left practice early with a trainer near by.