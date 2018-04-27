Saints trade up to No. 14, pick UTSA DE Marcus Davenport

Glenn Andrews-USA TODAY Sports

ARLINGTON, TX - The Saints have traded up all the way from No. 27 in the 1st round to get their hands on a new defensive end.

UTSA's Marcus Davenport, the newest Saint, now has a chance to become the final piece to the defensive line across from Cameron Jordan.

Davenport became a top-round pick after making 68 tackles, 10 for a loss, and 6.5 sacks during his junior season at UTSA.

The Saints traded the No. 27, No. 147 overall picks and next year’s first-rounder to snag Davenport.

New Orleans now has six picks remaining in the 2018 NFL Draft, with their next not coming until No. 91 overall in the third round.