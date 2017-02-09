Saints to hold 2017 training camp at practice facility in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints will hold their annual training camp this summer at the team's practice facility in Metairie, Saints General Manager and Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis announced.

The Saints held the first phase of their past three training camps at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The team is expected to begin this year's training camp in late July.

The Saints have previously held training camp at the practice facility from 2003-2005 and from 2009-2013 with practices open to the public. The team has also held open training camp practices at the facility the past three seasons late in the training camp schedule.

"Our entire organization is excited to be returning to hold training camp at our facility in Metairie in 2017," Saints owner Tom Benson said. "This will be a great opportunity for our passionate fans from throughout the Gulf South to be able to experience the fun, excitement and interaction of Saints training camp as our team prepares for what we expect to be a very exciting season."



The team will announce their full training camp schedule later this spring.