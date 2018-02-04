Saints sweep 'Rookie of the Year' awards

NEW ORLEANS- The fans' votes are in and Alvin Kamara has been voted Rookie of the Year.

Kamara won the fans' vote for the Pepsi Rookie of Year, it was announced Friday in Minnesota.

The football player had 1,554 yards from scrimmage and scored 13 touchdowns. WWL reports that Karma was a major pickup in many fantasy football leagues.

Kamara was a third-round choice out of Tennessee following an injury-plagued collegiate career.

*************

No rookie had more impact on his NFL team this season than New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, The Associated Press 2017 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The 11th overall draft pick and first from his position selected, Lattimore was a shutdown defender as the Saints won the NFC South with an 11-5 record. The Ohio State product had five interceptions and 18 passes defensed in 13 games, was a sure tackler and, by midseason, was someone opposing quarterbacks tended to avoid.

He missed three games, one because of a concussion and two with an ankle injury. But his performance led to a runaway victory in the nationwide voting by 50 media members who regular cover the NFL. Lattimore got 45 votes, far ahead of Buffalo CB Tra'Davious White with four and San Francisco LB Reuben Foster got one.