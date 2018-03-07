43°
Saints star Alvin Kamara surprises Girl Scouts
NEW ORLEANS- A group of Girl Scouts in New Orleans sold more than 20 boxes of cookies and met an NFL star all in one day.
Photos on social media show New Orleans Saints Player and NFL Rookie of The Year Alvin Kamara took time out of his day to buy some cookies from a happy group of scouts over the weekend. Kamara posted a photo of two boxes full of cookies while asking, "Is 25 boxes too much??"
Another tweet by Kamara confirmed, "All the boxes on the table...they in my freezer."
Karmara bought boxes of Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, and Thanks-A-Lots.
Is 25 boxes too much?? @girlscouts pic.twitter.com/NM1ab6eLE0— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) March 4, 2018
