Saints sign veteran TE Jared Cook

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have filled in one of their biggest needs for the offseason by signing tight end Jared Cook, Head Coach Sean Payton confirmed Tuesday.

A deal between the two parties had reportedly been in the works since last week, and pen was finally put to paper Tuesday. Cook replaces veteran TE Benjamin Watson, who retired at the end of last season.

Cook is a 10-year NFL veteran who's played with the Titans, Rams, Packers and most recently the Raiders. Last season, he set career-highs and led the Raiders in receiving with 68 receptions for 896 yards and six touchdowns.

The 2018 season also marked his first selection to the Pro Bowl.