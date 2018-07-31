Saints sign former first-round pick Michael Floyd, place former LSU receiver Travin Dural on IR

NEW ORLEANS - On the heels of former LSU wide receiver Travin Dural being diagnosed with a broken humerus (upper arm), the Saints signed veteran wideout and former first-round draft pick Michael Floyd.

Floyd who spent last season with Minnesota, played in 11 games for the Vikings in 2017 hauling in only 10 catches. The former first-round pick out of Notre Dame spent the first five seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

Floyd was released by the Cardinals after being convicted of DUI. He ultimately served a day in jail along with a four-game suspension under the NFL's substance abuse policy.

After being released by the Cardinals for the December 2016 incident, Floyd signed with New England and was a part of the 2017 Patriots' Super Bowl LI victory over the Falcons.

Floyd now joins a crowded receiving room behind Michael Thomas and veteran Ted Ginn Jr. for a chance at the No. 3 spot. In order for Floyd to rediscover his career, he'll have to out play rookie wideout Tre'Quan Smith who's easily been the most buzzworthy player in Saints training camp.

The Saints also added another veteran receiver with the addition of Brandon Tate who spent last season with the Buffalo Bills. With a big question mark in the kick-return game, the Saints likely added Tate for his experience on special teams.