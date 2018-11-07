73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints sign ex-Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant

2 hours 4 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 November 07, 2018 12:38 PM November 07, 2018 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
METAIRIE (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says free-agent Dez Bryant and the Saints have agreed on contract terms that will add the former Dallas Cowboys star to one of the NFL's top offenses in New Orleans.
  
The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the roster move has not been announced. ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter also reported the move Wednesday afternoon.  

The 30-year-old Bryant spent his first eight years in the NFL with Dallas and last season caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns, including a 50-yard scoring play, for the Cowboys.
  
However, his professional reputation has been marred at times by public confrontations with coaches and teammates during games and practices.
  
Seeking salary cap relief, the Cowboys released Bryant after last season with two years remaining on the receiver's five-year, $70 million contract.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days