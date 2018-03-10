55°
Saints running back Mark Ingram announces birth of third child

9 hours 6 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, March 09 2018 Mar 9, 2018 March 09, 2018 5:32 PM March 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

NEW ORLEANS - Saints Running back Mark Ingram and his wife Chelsea have welcomed a healthy baby boy into the world.

Ingram made the announcement on social media Friday. Mark Valentino Ingram III was born Tuesday night at a New Orleans hospital.

Ingram, one of the stars of the Saints offense, broke records this past season when he teamed up with Alvin Kamara to be part of the first duo in NFL history to each have over 1,500 scrimmage yards in the same season.

