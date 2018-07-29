Saints rookie Tre'Quan Smith shines on Day 3 of Training Camp

NEW ORLEANS- With the pads finally on, the over 4000 fans in attendance on Saturday got their first look at a Saints roster, that for the first time in years comes into the season as the top dog in their division.

With a variety of playmakers at many of the positions, it would be rookie Tre'Quan Smith that would impress as he tries to carve a lane for himself in a crowded wide receiver room.

"I thought he had a pretty good offseason. He was injured in the spring so this summer he's in a little better shape," said head coach Sean Payton. "We'll see the film but I thought it was solid."

"I think he's doing a good job. He's getting out there. He's just got to get into the speed of things" said receiver Cameron Meredith. "Other than that I think he puts the time in at home studying the playbook. Like we seen today, he made some plays so he's going out there and doing his thing."

"We have a lot of talent. As long as the guys do their job and play to their potential, we can win a lot of football games," said wider receiver Michael Thomas. "I feel like keeping each other honest so when the opportunity presents itself, we can win games and that's the ultimate goal."

Aside from being the first option for his college team team that went undefeated last season, smith's 6-1 build made made him a great blocker on the edge that the saints hope they can take advantage of in 2018.