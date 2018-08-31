Saints roll in fourth preseason game, 28-0 over Rams

NEW ORLEANS - Cameron Meredith caught two passes for 72 yards and a touchdown, helping the New Orleans Saints beat the Los Angeles Rams 28-0 in the teams' preseason finale Thursday night.

The former Bears wide receiver was one of the top free agents signed by the Saints, who brought him in even though he had major knee surgery last fall. Meredith's rehab from the injury has gone well, but he was limited in training camp and didn't catch a pass in the first three preseason games.

Meredith caught a 56-yard pass from Taysom Hill to set up rookie Boston Scott's 4-yard touchdown run for the game's first score in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Hill threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Meredith for a 12-0 halftime lead.

Hill targeted Meredith throughout the first half, overthrowing him on a 2-point conversion attempt and a third-down pass into the end zone before Wil Lutz's 34-yard field goal. That made it 15-0 for the Saints (3-1).

In the third quarter, two linebackers competing for one of the final spots on the Saints' roster teamed up for a touchdown. Colton Jumper blocked a punt, Jayrone Elliott picked up the ball and ran 2 yards for a touchdown.

Jonathan Williams ran 3 yards for a touchdown that completed the scoring in the fourth quarter.

New Orleans quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, acquired in a trade with the New York Jets on Wednesday, was on the Saints' sideline but was not in uniform and didn't play.

The Rams (2-2), like the Saints, rested most of their starters in order to focus on players competing for the final roster spots. LA coach Sean McVay didn't play any of his offensive starters in the preseason.

Third-year quarterback Brandon Allen started in place of Jared Goff and played into the third quarter, going 7 of 13 for 57 yards and an interception.

Rookie free agent Nick Holley, a converted quarterback from Kent State, started in place of Todd Gurley and rushed 11 times for 31 yards.

INJURIES

Rams: No injuries.

Saints: G Andrus Peat went to the locker room accompanied by a member of the training staff in the first quarter and did not return. He underwent surgery for a broken fibula and ligament damage in January. DT Taylor Stallworth was escorted to the sideline by trainers after being tended to in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Rams: visit Oakland on Sept. 10.

Saints: host Tampa Bay on Sept. 9.