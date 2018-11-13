Saints remain at the top spot in latest NFL power rankings

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are the hottest team in the National Football League, riding an eight-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the league. As a result, the team has managed to climb its way to the number one spot in the latest NFL power rankings.

According to NFL.com, the Saints have earned the top spot following huge statement wins against the once undefeated Rams and a dominant 51-14 defeat on the road against the Bengals.

This comes to no surprise to many. Before the season, the Saints were regarded as a Super Bowl contending team. Quarterback Drew Brees is having a near flawless season, completing an outstanding 77.3% of his passes, 21 touchdowns to only one interception. Brees' MVP caliber play, along with performances from explosive playmakers Alvin Kamara, and Michael Thomas has made the Saints one of the league's most elite offenses.

In the power rankings, the Saints are followed by the Kansas City Chiefs at number two, then the Rams at number three, setting up quite the showdown next Monday night when the Chiefs and Rams do battle in Los Angeles.

As for New Orleans, they'll come back home to face the defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles. This game will mark the first of a tough stretch of games to close out the season. The team still has to face the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, and perhaps the toughest challenge, the two remaining divisional games against the Carolina Panthers.