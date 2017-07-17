Saints release Training Camp Dates, new procedure for fans

METAIRIE - The New Orleans Saints 2017 Training Camp will feature a total of 11 practices open to the public at their Metairie Training Facility, including six on weekend mornings and seven workouts featuring a Fan Fest.

Fans interested in attending any of the open training camp practices will require a ticket for entry. FREE tickets can be claimed by visiting www.neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp on Friday, July 21, with early access opportunities available for season ticket holders (7/19) and wait list members (7/20).

The Saints will open 2017 Training Camp Presented by Verizon on Wednesday, July 26, when players report for physicals, meetings and strength and conditioning tests.

The club will begin on-field workouts in non-padded sessions on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28 from 8:50-11:40 a.m.

The team will hold their first padded practice, which will also be the first practice open to the public, on Saturday, July 29 from 8:50-11:40 and will continue practicing in pads through July 31. Following an off day for the team on Aug. 1, practices resume Aug. 2 from 8:50-11:40 in a session open to the public. Prior to the club departing for Cleveland for their preseason opener at the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Aug. 10, the practices on Aug. 2 and Aug. 5-7 will be open to the public.

Following five practices at the facility from Aug. 11-16 (Aug. 12-14 will be open to the public), the team will travel to Southern California for two days of joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers in Costa Mesa, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 17 and Friday, Aug. 18, followed by a preseason matchup on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. The team will return to New Orleans to practice in Metairie on Wednesday, Aug. 23 (closed to the public), followed by a joint practice with the Houston Texans on Thursday, Aug. 24, which will also mark the final open public practice. The team will officially break training camp after hosting the Texans for their 2017 home preseason opener on Saturday, Aug. 26. More extensive fan and media details regarding the joint practices with the Chargers and Texans will be available at a later date.

* All training camp practices are subject to short notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations decisions.