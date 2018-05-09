Saints RB Mark Ingram suspended for first four games

METAIRIE - New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violation of the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy.

The NFL released this statement Tuesday afternoon:

" Mark Ingram of the New Orleans Saints has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

"Ingram will be eligible to return to the Saints’ active roster on Monday, October 1 following the team’s September 30 game against the New York Giants.

"Ingram is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games."

Ingram, a former Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama, was one of the team's first-round draft picks in 2011 and led the team in rushing in 2017 with 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was voted onto the Pro Bowl for the second time last season. Ingram will be eligible to play Oct. 8 when the Saints play host to the Washington Redskins on "Monday Night Football."

The Saints will open the season at home against Tampa Bay on September 9 in the Superdome. Ingram is scheduled to miss the game against the Bucs, as well as a home game against Cleveland in week two, and road games at Atlanta and the New York Giants in weeks three and four.