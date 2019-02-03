Saints prepare for streaking Nick Foles and the Eagles

NEW ORLEANS- After getting torched by backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in week one, the Saints once again must prepare for a red hot backup in Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game against the Eagles.

Last year's Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles took over for an injured Carson Wentz and comes into Sunday with momentum after leading his team on a game winning drive against the Bears last weekend.

"He's a Super Bowl winning quarterback," said linebacker Demario Davis. "They're the defending champs and are coming in hot."

Foles is a perfect 7-0 in must win games dating back to last season.

"It's not hype. He's a great football player," said linebacker A.J Klein. " Obviously we take him seriously."

"That Foles magic is real. He has his team playing really good right now," said defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. "He gets the ball out of his hands. He doesn't take a lot of unnecessary hits."

Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Foles will meet Sunday as the first pair of Super Bowl MVPs coming from the same high school to play one another in the postseason.

"He makes plays. He has a lot of confidence in himself. Their team seems to have a lot of confidence in him," said Brees.

Saints and Eagles kickoff on Sunday at 3:40 from the Superdome.