Saints pick Ohio State cornerback Lattimore

PHILADELPHIA - The New Orleans Saints have selected Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore with the 11th pick in the NFL draft.



Coach Sean Payton made no secret that improving the Saints' defense was his priority. New Orleans led the league in offense but still finished 7-9 for a third straight season.



The Saints ranked 27th in defense last season, allowing 375.4 yards per game, and ranked last in yards allowed passing.



The 6-foot, 193-pound Lattimore was the first cornerback selected. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2016, when he had four interceptions. That was his first full season with the Buckeyes after overcoming nagging hamstring injuries.



The Saints also have the 32nd pick from a trade with the Patriots.



The Cleveland Browns started Thursday night's first round selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.