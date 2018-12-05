48°
Latest Weather Blog
Saints owner Gayle Benson pays off $100K in Walmart layaways
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has paid off nearly $100,000 worth of layaway orders at a New Orleans Walmart.
News outlets reported Tuesday that Benson has paid off more than 400 orders at the Tchoupitoulas Street store. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports a Saints spokesman says Benson made the gift on her own.
Benson became the sole owner of both teams when her husband, Tom Benson, died in March.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Devin White named best college linebacker in the nation
-
Deputies investigating body found on S. Flannery Road
-
Highway 61 getting new bridge for Comite Diversion Canal
-
Local man honors father's Toys for Tots tradition, raises $5k in sporting...
-
State troopers warn drivers to lower speeds over newly-reopened Sunshine Bridge