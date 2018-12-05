48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints owner Gayle Benson pays off $100K in Walmart layaways

2 hours 31 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 December 05, 2018 7:38 AM December 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has paid off nearly $100,000 worth of layaway orders at a New Orleans Walmart.
 
News outlets reported Tuesday that Benson has paid off more than 400 orders at the Tchoupitoulas Street store. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports a Saints spokesman says Benson made the gift on her own.
 
Benson became the sole owner of both teams when her husband, Tom Benson, died in March.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days