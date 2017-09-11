Saints open regular season against Minnesota Vikings

Two games complete the NFL's week one schedule this evening.

First up is New Orleans at Minnesota. The Saints' Drew Brees had a NFL-leading 5,208 yards passing last season, a record seventh time he's topped the league. But Brees is playing out the final year of his contract with New Orleans.

Sam Bradford is coming off a career-best season for Minnesota, and also is playing 2017 on an expiring deal. The Vikings are expecting 2014 first-round draft pick Teddy Bridgewater to recover from a severe knee injury last summer.

The late game is in Denver, where the Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers (10:20 p.m. EDT). Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is 3-9 in his last 12 games against Von Miller and the Broncos, with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Rivers also has been sacked 37 times by Denver in that span, including 13 by Miller. Vance Joseph will be making his head coaching debut for the Broncos.