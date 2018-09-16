93°
Saints offense struggles in first half against Browns
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints struggled in their first half of play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in the Superdome.
Offensive miscues and turnovers plagued what was expected to be one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL. Saints quarterback Drew Brees missed a wide-open tight end Ben Watson on the Saints best scoring chance and the team had to settle for a field goal. Later in the game the Will Lutz missed a 44 yard field goal.
The Saints five offensive possessions went fumble, field goal, fumble, missed field goal, punt.
Cleveland led 6-3 at half.
