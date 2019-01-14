Saints merchandise flying off shelves ahead of NFC Championship Game

BATON ROUGE - With the New Orleans Saints just one win away from playing in the Super Bowl, the excitement of fans has reached another level. It's good news for local shops selling Saints merchandise.

"Days are getting better and better," said Dan Finwall.

Finwall runs a pop-up shop perched on Siegen Lane. With the Saints fresh off a win against the Philadelphia Eagles, he says this week will probably be the busiest.

"I'm thinking about bringing the BBQ pit to tailgate out here and have fun," Finwall joked.

Now that the Saints are heading to the NFC Championship Game, he says more hours will go into selling merchandise.

Another local retail story is also reaping benefits from the football team's performance. Sara Sanders is the owner of Black and Gold Sports located on Highland Road. She says business is on a roll.

"We had a nice customer base come in this morning," Sanders said. "Merchandise is going fast, a lot faster than the beginning of this season. It's a definite pickup, we are trying to keep everything in stock."

Up next, the Saints will play the Los Angels Rams this Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.