Saints lose to Rams in overtime field goal 26-23

NEW ORLEANS- In a rematch of a week 9 shootout, the Saints and Rams meet in the NFC Championship with a shot at the Super Bowl on the line.

The Saints took and early lead on their first drive going 56-yards before setting up a 37-yard field goal by Will Lutz.

On the ensuing Rams drive, Jared Goff was intercepted by linebacker Demario Davis led to a 29-yard field goal to take a 6-0 lead with 7:06 to play in the 1st quarter.

After the Saints defense forced a 3-and-out, the Saints would add to their lead.

A Drew Brees hard count drew an encroachment penalty on 4th-down from the 10-yard line. The Saints took advantage on the new set of downs by capping off the 8-play, 68-yard drive with a touchdown throw from Brees to Garrett Griffin.

The touchdown gave the Saints a 13-0 lead with 1:40 to go in the 1st quarter.

Los Angeles finished the first quarter with 15 total yards.

The Rams struggled with the Saints noise in the first quarter, but finally put up some points in the 2nd.

Their 14-play scoring drive was capped off by a 36-yard field goal to cut the lead to 10.

Then right before the half, the Rams drove 81-yards to bring the score to 13-10 with 23 seconds left.

Todd Gurley scored from 6-yards out.

The Saints went into halftime leading 13-10.

After a halftime performance by the Yin Yang Twins and Choppa, the Saints came back out in the second half with plenty of energy.

The defense forced another Rams 3-and-out before the offense took over.

Drew Brees threw to Taysom Hill for the 2-yard touchdown pass with 8:37 left in the 3rd quarter.

Jared Goff and the Rams would respond on their next possession driving down the field 75-yards. Goff rolled out on a play action call and found Tyler Higbee wide open for the 1-yard score.

That touchdown cut the Saints lead to 20-17 with under 6 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter.

The Rams would finally respond in the fourth. Goff once again leading a long 85-yard drive which led to 3 points to tie the game at 20 with 5:03 to play.

The black and gold would have a chance to drive and win the game.

Their drive started on the 30-yard line, and on the 5th play of the drive, Drew Brees completed a 43-yard deep pass to Ted Ginn Jr. to bring them within field goal range with under 2-minutes to go.

Will Lutz would then hit a 31-yard field goal to take a 23-20 lead with 1:41 to play after what some believe was a targeting or pass interference call on 3rd down.

That would be just enough time for the Rams to drive 45-yards and kick a 48-yard field goal to tie the game and send the NFC Championship into overtime.

Rams would hit a 57-yard field goal in overtime to win.

