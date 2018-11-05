Saints knock off Rams in Superdome 45-35

NEW ORLEANS - The 8-0 Los Angeles Rams and the surging New Orleans Saints look ready for a shootout inside the Superdome.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara got the Dome rocking with maybe his most impressive drive of the season on New Orleans first possession. He had three carries for 28 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown. And, broke at least six tackles in total while the Saints punched the Rams defense setting the tone early.

Jared Goff and the Rams would be quick to respond. MVP candidate Todd Gurley ripped through the Saints defense on four carries for 28 yards and a touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

Next Saints drive Drew Brees diced through the Rams secondary connecting with five different receivers. Brees hit Kamara on an option route for a 16-yard touchdown giving New Orleans a 14-7 lead.

After touchdowns on the first four possessions, Both team failed to find the end-zone on the ensuing possession. Mark Ingram lost a fumble. The Rams would follow suit with a turnover on downs. Johnny Hekker faked a field goal and was stopped short on 4th down.

It didn't take long for the firework display to re-ignite. On the next New Orleans drive, the Saints marched down the field 87 yards on ten plays. Brees hit rookie wide out Tre'Quan Smith for his second touchdown pass of the day.

The future Hall-of-Famer put up monstrous numbers in the first half. Brees piled up 211 yards, three TD's on 17-of-22 passing. The Saints took a three touchdown lead over the Rams at half.

The Rams scored 18 unanswered points in the second half to tie the game, before a 54-yard Will Lutz field goal gave the Saints a 3-point lead with 6:28 to play.

With under 4 minutes to play, Drew Brees found Michael Thomas for a 72-yard touchdown to give the Saints a 10 point lead.