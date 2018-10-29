63°
Saints get revenge for 'miracle' in 30-20 win over Vikings

Source: Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints paid Minnesota back for their last-second loss in the playoffs last season, using two key turnovers, including a 45-yard interception return by P.J. Williams, to fuel a 30-20 victory over the Vikings on Sunday night.
 
Alvin Kamara had two touchdowns and Will Lutz made three field goals for the Saints (6-1), who needed only 120 passing yards by Brees to beat the Vikings (4-3-1) this time with far less tension down the final stretch.
 
Stefon Diggs had 119 receiving yards and a score in his curtain call after the "Minneapolis Miracle" catch in the NFC divisional round in January, but he stopped his drag route in a miscommunication with quarterback Kirk Cousins right before Williams picked the ball off for the pivotal third-quarter touchdown.
 
Adam Thielen had another record-setting performance for the Vikings with 103 yards and a score, but his red-zone fumble in the second quarter was returned 54 yards by Marshon Lattimore to set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Saints.
 

