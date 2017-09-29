Saints game in London spawns business recruitment trip

BATON ROUGE- Top officials in Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration have traveled to London for a business recruitment trip timed to coincide with this weekend's New Orleans Saints game in the city.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne and Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson are among the nine-person state delegation. The London visit is a joint event with the Committee of 100, a nongovernment economic development organization.

While in London, the group is meeting with representatives of companies already doing business in Louisiana, such as Shell and British Petroleum, and companies considering investment in Louisiana.

The delegation also is attending the Saints game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, hosting "prospects" who are considering doing business in Louisiana. The Edwards administration didn't announce the trip in advance, but provided information in response to questions.