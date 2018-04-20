Saints' full 2018 schedule released

The NFL has released the regular season schedule for all 32 teams.

The New Orleans Saints will open their season in the Superdome against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers September 9. The Saints will also get five primetime games this season, more than any other team in the NFC South.

Some of the major match-ups to look out for include a Thanksgiving night bout vs the rival Atlanta Falcons and a primetime rematch vs the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota defeated New Orleans in the 2017 postseason thanks to a now-infamous, last-second play that let the Vikings advance to the NFC Championship over the Saints.

You can see the full schedule below:

Sept. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 at New York Giants, 4:25 P.M. (CBS)

Oct. 8 vs. Washington Redskins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 14 -- BYE

Oct. 21 at Baltimore Ravens, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 29 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Dec. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 17 at Carolina Panthers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)