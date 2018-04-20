Latest Weather Blog
Saints' full 2018 schedule released
The NFL has released the regular season schedule for all 32 teams.
The New Orleans Saints will open their season in the Superdome against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers September 9. The Saints will also get five primetime games this season, more than any other team in the NFC South.
Some of the major match-ups to look out for include a Thanksgiving night bout vs the rival Atlanta Falcons and a primetime rematch vs the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota defeated New Orleans in the 2017 postseason thanks to a now-infamous, last-second play that let the Vikings advance to the NFC Championship over the Saints.
You can see the full schedule below:
Sept. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 16 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 23 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 30 at New York Giants, 4:25 P.M. (CBS)
Oct. 8 vs. Washington Redskins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 14 -- BYE
Oct. 21 at Baltimore Ravens, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 28 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 11 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 18 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 22 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 29 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)
Dec. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 17 at Carolina Panthers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 30 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Manship family inducted into LSU Mass Communication school's Hall of Fame
-
Safety concerns at downtown library shut down businesses Thursday
-
APSO searching for man who stole truck from business
-
TPSO: Women wanted for stealing money in fake plea to support sick...
-
Wingmania: Wings for a good cause