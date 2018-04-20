46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints' full 2018 schedule released

11 hours 30 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 April 19, 2018 7:25 PM April 19, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The NFL has released the regular season schedule for all 32 teams. 

The New Orleans Saints will open their season in the Superdome against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers September 9. The Saints will also get five primetime games this season, more than any other team in the NFC South. 

Some of the major match-ups to look out for include a Thanksgiving night bout vs the rival Atlanta Falcons and a primetime rematch vs the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota defeated New Orleans in the 2017 postseason thanks to a now-infamous, last-second play that let the Vikings advance to the NFC Championship over the Saints.

You can see the full schedule below:

Sept. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX) 
Sept. 16 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX) 
Sept. 23 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX) 
Sept. 30 at New York Giants, 4:25 P.M. (CBS) 
Oct. 8 vs. Washington Redskins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN) 
Oct. 14 -- BYE 
Oct. 21 at Baltimore Ravens, 4:05 p.m. (FOX) 
Oct. 28 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (NBC) 
Nov. 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX) 
Nov. 11 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX) 
Nov. 18 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX) 
Nov. 22 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC) 
Nov. 29 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN) 
Dec. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX) 
Dec. 17 at Carolina Panthers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN) 
Dec. 23 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS) 
Dec. 30 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days