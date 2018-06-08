Latest Weather Blog
Saints: Former LSU WR Travin Dural competing for spot on Saints 53-man roster
METAIRIE - This off season former LSU wide out Travin Dural signed a reserve future contract with the saints after spending most of his time in 2017 on the saints practice squad.
Now in year two he's hoping to make an impact and showcase his skills and land a spot on that 53-man roster.
"He's in better shape, he's stronger in the lower body, said head coach Sean Payton."
That was a crucial area of emphasis this offseason for Dural who battled a hamstring injury his senior season while at LSU.
"My hamstring is back strong again, that was my main focus and losing a couple of pounds," said Dural. "That's something I focused on and it's showing a little."
The 6-foot-2, 207-pound wide receiver has found his way into several first-team offensive snaps and has quickly begun turning heads during OTA's with a strong burst while also flashing abilities to reel in catches in a congested work space.
"Just during the OTAs he has done a lot of good things," Payton said. "I expect to see a big step, a big jump from a player like him. So far he's done a number of good things. So I'm encouraged."
"It's just showing my improvement, that's really it," Dural said. "You know coming out and showing how much I've grown from last season to this season."
With the Saints adding guys like free agent slot receiver Cameron Meredith from Chicago and drafting Tre'Quan Smith in the third round, Dural will have his work cut out this summer trying to land a spot in a crowded wide receiver room. If Dural doesn't maximize and elevate his game the numbers don't appear to be in his favor.
- Michael Thomas - 3rd year
- Ted Ginn Jr. - 12th year
- Cameron Meredith - Free agent acquisition from Chicago Bears
- Tre'Quan Smith - Rookie 2018 3rd round pick (Central Florida)
- Tommylee Lewis - 3rd year
- Travin Dural - 2nd year (signed reserve/future contract in January).
- Austin Carr - 2nd year
- Josh Huff - 4th year (suspended without pay for violating the NFL's policy and program for substances of abuse and the league's personal conduct policy for the first two weeks).
- Paul Turner - 3rd year (signed reserve/future contract in January).
- Dan Arnold - 2nd year
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Young girl leads crowd in impromptu performance of national anthem at New...
-
Tour of 2018 St. Jude Dream Home
-
Insurance planning tips for hurricane preparedness
-
Deputies looking for two after multiple vehicle burglaries
-
Arrest made in bizarre Southdowns burglary where victim chased suspects