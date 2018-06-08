Saints: Former LSU WR Travin Dural competing for spot on Saints 53-man roster

METAIRIE - This off season former LSU wide out Travin Dural signed a reserve future contract with the saints after spending most of his time in 2017 on the saints practice squad.

Now in year two he's hoping to make an impact and showcase his skills and land a spot on that 53-man roster.

"He's in better shape, he's stronger in the lower body, said head coach Sean Payton."

That was a crucial area of emphasis this offseason for Dural who battled a hamstring injury his senior season while at LSU.

"My hamstring is back strong again, that was my main focus and losing a couple of pounds," said Dural. "That's something I focused on and it's showing a little."

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound wide receiver has found his way into several first-team offensive snaps and has quickly begun turning heads during OTA's with a strong burst while also flashing abilities to reel in catches in a congested work space.

"Just during the OTAs he has done a lot of good things," Payton said. "I expect to see a big step, a big jump from a player like him. So far he's done a number of good things. So I'm encouraged."

"It's just showing my improvement, that's really it," Dural said. "You know coming out and showing how much I've grown from last season to this season."

With the Saints adding guys like free agent slot receiver Cameron Meredith from Chicago and drafting Tre'Quan Smith in the third round, Dural will have his work cut out this summer trying to land a spot in a crowded wide receiver room. If Dural doesn't maximize and elevate his game the numbers don't appear to be in his favor.