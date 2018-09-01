Saints final cuts include 3 2018 draft picks, QB Savage

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The New Orleans Saints have placed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui and veteran running back Shane Vereen on injured reserve, and cut veteran reserve quarterback Tom Savage while trimming their roster down to the regular-season maximum.



The Saints, who announced the moves Saturday, also traded defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence to Cleveland for "future considerations" and waived four draft choices from the past two years.



The 2018 draft choices waived were: offensive tackle Rick Leonard, a fourth rounder out of Florida State; defensive back Natrell Jamerson, a fifth-rounder out of Wisconsin; and defensive back Kamrin Moore, a sixth-rounder out of Boston College. Defensive end Al-Quaddin Muhammad, a 2017 sixth-rounder out of Miami, also was waived.



Younger players who remain on the roster for now include second-year tight end Dan Arnold, second-year offensive lineman Cameron Tom, and running back Boston Scott, a 2018 sixth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech.

