Saints fever takes hold of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Donna Travis is the owner-operator of the Party Time party supply store, and he says the Saints are in high demand right now.

"Anything in black and gold, people want in party supplies," Travis said.

That's everything Saints, from cups and plates to beads.

Even a #9 doll, so you can watch the game with your own personal Drew Brees. Who Dat memorabilia is flying off the shelves, but the store is ready.

"We had a good feeling that the Saints were going to keep winning, so we are all stocked for the game this weekend."

The store also has a banner ready in case the Saints going to the Super Bowl.

Brian Medlin, who owns All Star Catering in Baton Rouge, has been slammed as well.

"We are not accepting any more orders for Sunday, all slots are filled," Medlin said.

Medlin specializes in Cajun and barbeque, just the right flavors for any Louisiana party.

"House-made boudin, jambalaya, those two are most popular," Medlin said.

Mediln says his phone started ringing Sunday night, as soon as the Saints beat the Eagles.

"I had people call me 30 seconds after the game ended saying, 'Hey I'm getting ready for the next party.'"

The caterer says he already has his plan in place if the Saints go to the Super Bowl.