Saints fans take over downtown New Orleans for playoff pep rally

NEW ORLEANS - Saints fans took to the streets of the Crescent City Friday afternoon to hype themselves up for the Saints' playoff game.

The throngs of Saints fans packed a block of downtown New Orleans in preparation for the team's match-up with the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

The meeting will be a rematch from week 11, a game in which the Saints routed the defending Super Bowl champions 48-7. The game is scheduled to be the finale of Divisional Playoff Weekend at 3:40 p.m.

If the Saints win this weekend, they're just one more win away from returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2009 season.

