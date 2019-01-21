Saints fans so loud, parts of Superdome ceiling fall to ground

NEW ORLEANS - Saints fan are packed into the Superdome, cheering their team on against the Los Angeles Rams. And while crowd noise is normal for home teams, Saints fans may be getting a bit too crazy.

Take a look at this, after DeMario Davis' interception, the Who Dat Nation got so loud, pieces of the ceiling from the Dome fell to the ground.

Apparently part of the ceiling fell near the media workroom in the Super Dome after DeMario Davis’ interception. That’s how loud #Saints fans are right now. pic.twitter.com/jkv0vEJeYZ — Julie Boudwin (@Julie_Boudwin) January 20, 2019

She said one the custodians says of all her 19 years working at the Superdome she has never seen this happen.