37°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints fans so loud, parts of Superdome ceiling fall to ground

17 hours 50 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, January 20 2019 Jan 20, 2019 January 20, 2019 3:38 PM January 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

NEW ORLEANS - Saints fan are packed into the Superdome, cheering their team on against the Los Angeles Rams. And while crowd noise is normal for home teams, Saints fans may be getting a bit too crazy.

Take a look at this, after DeMario Davis' interception, the Who Dat Nation got so loud, pieces of the ceiling from the Dome fell to the ground.

She said one the custodians says of all her 19 years working at the Superdome she has never seen this happen.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days