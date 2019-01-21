32°
Saints fans reaction to loss, 'We were robbed'
NEW ORLEANS - The Who Dat Nation left today's NFC Championship game in total heart-break as the Saints fell to the Rams 26-23 in overtime.
Many fans feel as if the game was taken from them rather than a loss. After a few controversial calls from the officials fan were left with frustration and anger.
WWLTV tweeted a picture of a sign on the Pontchartrain Causeway that communicated just that, "We were robbed!"
THIS JUST IN: On the Pontchartrain Causeway... pic.twitter.com/32LNrYw28b— WWL-TV (@WWLTV) January 20, 2019