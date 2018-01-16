Saints fans react to devastating loss

NEW ORLEANS - Some fans are calling it the worst loss in franchise history.

Nearly 24-hours later, and Who Dat Nation is still boiling over.

"Easily top five worst days of my life," Saints fan Kelvin Jones said.

New Orleans Saints fans didn't shy away from expressing their thoughts on the game's final moments and how Minnesota’s last-second touchdown to Stefon Diggs ended their Super Bowl hopes.

"This was our Super Bowl we had this, we had the Super Bowl it was over," said another flustered Saints fan.

And despite Saints rookie safety Marcus Williams receiving plenty of support over social media after whiffing on what could've been the games final tackle, some Who Dats still haven't come to grips what really transpired.

"Marcus Williams you gotta get outta there," Dlaniger Brown said.

"Kamara should've gave him a piece of that Airhead to boost him up," Reezy said. "Maybe he wouldn't have missed that tackle."

Now Saints history will forever remember Marcus Williams as "The Guy" that missed a potential game-sealing tackle.