Saints fans plan to celebrate a 'boycott bowl' instead of the Super Bowl

BATON ROUGE- Following the NFC championship, Saints fans all over the South plan to do like the NFC ref and turn their eye away from Super Bowl 53.

Aside from robbery, boycott is the word every Saints fan is yelling. Since the south won’t be preparing for the Super Bowl they are preparing for a Boycott Bowl instead.

"So what can we do to get their mind off it? So when I heard about doing a Boycott Bowl from my manager I was like yea that's an awesome idea,” said Owner of Creole Cabana Chris Shaheen.

Creole Cabana is joining a handful of local restaurants and bars that plan to replay the 2010 Super Bowl instead of tuning into the Patriots, Rams matchup. They hope this will not only draw attention but to make a statement.

"Hopefully that word will get out nationally maybe someone nationally will pick it up and maybe NFL will understand they can't do what they are doing,” said Shaheen.

Fans might also get a chance to relive another Saints highlight from that season.

"We are even talking about maybe in conjunction with that showing NFC Championship game the Saturday night before on the big screen,” said Shaheen.

Chris says the main goal is to make sure Saints fans enjoy the Super Bowl no matter what.

"We want some people to have some fun for the Super Bowl, so instead of sitting around being miserable the Saints aren't in the game why not come relive their championship here with other Saints fans and enjoy the camaraderie,” said Shaheen.