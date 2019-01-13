Saints fans gearing up for their playoff appearance

BATON ROUGE- Saints fans have been counting down to the Who Dat's Divisional Playoff game in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday.

“I passed it up,” said one fan. “I had to stop to get this for a friend of mine. She loves the Saints, so I stopped to pick her up a shirt,” he continued.

People all over the Capital City are grabbing their black and gold gear while they can ahead of the post-season play.

“I bought her a black one, and my daughter said daddy you gotta get her a pink one. That's why I stopped to pick her up a pink one,” he finished.

“Long sleeve t-shirts, sweatshirts, a lot of hats, and of course the car flags,” said Daniel Finwall, who has a pop-up shop set up at the corner of Seigen and Reiger Road.

With a stand at the corner filled with a variety of Saints merchandise, Finwall even has something for those who want to feel like actual heroes.

“I even got these capes that turn into a flag that hangs vertically,” Finwall said.

At N'awlins Sports in the Mall of Louisiana, fans of all ages have been streaming in, getting their gear early, and with all the excitement in the air, everyone knows a Saints' playoff win will be worth more than just a game.

“A world of good. I have seen the change in people. You know how happy they are. Just in general. After the flood, the same thing,” said the store’s manager.

She also noted that if the Saints get the 'W', the store's manager says the limited edition memorabilia will go fast and won't be around long. She finished, “because after so long that's it. It's not made anymore, so if they win it. That's a big sale.”