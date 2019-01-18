Saints fans flock to downtown New Orleans in anticipation of final home game

NEW ORLEANS - Saints fans were once again out in force around downtown New Orleans as the Black & Gold prepares for its biggest game in nearly a decade.

Fans packed a block of downtown in anticipation of their rematch with the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday. The game will decide which of the last two remaining NFC teams will move on to the Super Bowl.

Sunday will mark the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Saints have made it to a conference championship game. Kickoff for the game is set for 2:05 p.m. Sunday.