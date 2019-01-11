Saints excited to take advantage of home field in playoffs

NEW ORLEANS- The Saints are undefeated in home playoff games during the Sean Payton era, and will have that home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs after earning the number one seed.

After losing their opening game at home, the Saints went on a 10-game winning streak and finished the season with a 13-3 record.

Ahead of their matchup with the Eagles in the Divisional round of the playoffs, the team recognizes how important the crowd is to their success.

"The fans create an atmosphere that is hard to play in," said outside linebacker A.J. Klein. "I've played on both sides. I've played as an away opponent with Carolina a few years ago and I've played here as a Saint and I can tell you it is a lot better when that fan base is on your side."

Now in his 13th year as Saints Head Coach, Sean Payton is thankful for the support he has seen over his tenure.

"It's a tough place to play when you have a good team. Not too long ago here it wasn't too tough a place to play when we were struggling," said Payton. "I think part of that is what kind of team you're fielding. When you get the combinations of a good team and then the crowd noise, then you have something. I think a lot has to do with the talent level of your football team."

That crowd noise will be needed this weekend as the Saints host a red hot Eagles team fresh off a win over the Chicago Bears.

The Saints and Eagles kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday at 3:40 p.m.