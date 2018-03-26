Saints ex-cheerleader says NFL team's policies discriminate

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A former New Orleans Saints cheerleader has filed a discrimination complaint against the NFL team with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Bailey Davis' case is detailed in a New York Times article . It says she was fired after posting a photo of herself to her private Instagram account. It showed her in an outfit that the Saints said violated team rules. The Times also says the team was looking into whether she attended a party attended by Saints players - a rule violation Davis denies.

Her EEOC complaint says the team has two sets of rules: one for the cheerleaders, who are all women; another, for the players.

A team lawyer said in an email to the newspaper that Davis was not subjected to gender discrimination.