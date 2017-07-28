78°
Latest Weather Blog
Saints' Drew Brees isn't playing like he's 38
Metarie, LA - The average age of a NFL quarterback is 28 years old. Drew Brees is 10 years older at 38 but he's not playing like it. The Saints quarterback passed for over 5,200 yards in 2016 - that's 2nd best in his 16 year career. But how could the running duo of Mark iIngram and Adrian Peterson make this offense and Drew Brees, even better?
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After outrageous remarks about officers' deaths, mayor parts ways with activist
-
Water was an issue at Thursday morning house fire
-
Man demanding answers after windshield crushed by golf ball
-
18-wheeler causes community power outage
-
EBRSO wants to remind residents to take simple precautions to avoid burglaries