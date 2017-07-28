Saints' Drew Brees isn't playing like he's 38

Metarie, LA - The average age of a NFL quarterback is 28 years old. Drew Brees is 10 years older at 38 but he's not playing like it. The Saints quarterback passed for over 5,200 yards in 2016 - that's 2nd best in his 16 year career. But how could the running duo of Mark iIngram and Adrian Peterson make this offense and Drew Brees, even better?