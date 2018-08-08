Saints draft pick Marcus Davenport still working on adapting to NFL speed

METAIRIE- Saints first draft pick Marcus Davenport's admits that although he is enjoying his first training camp, his experience adapting to the NFL game has been frustrating at times.

"It's just like my freshman year of college," said Davenport. "I've got to learn again and I'm trying to pick it up fast. I'm trying to double down and get better in a hurry."

Davenport made a name for himself at UT San Antonio after accumulating 21.5 sacks during his career. Now going against 6th year tackle Terron Armstead at practice, Davenport isn't getting the personal wins he was used to at the college level.

"I just try to go against the best. I like going against Terron. Even though I lose and get thrown around, I'm working," said Davenport. "I think that's something that's worth it to lose. I know when I can beat him consistently, then I will be ready."

"He had some struggles during OTA's. The speed to the NFL [was new to him], but you could see it first day when he came out with some improvements," said Armstead. "He's strong. He's got some long arms. He's got some tools to him. The more he's doing it, the more he's going to be able to learn about the game and how to win and beat tackles on a consistent basis."

In college, davenport played in a two point stance, but will have to adapt to being just as explosive out of the three point.

He also says working on his lower body strength this offseason was something he prioritized, so that his adaptation to NFL speed is as seamless at possible.