Saints defensive lineman cited for marijuana possession

3 hours 15 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 February 07, 2019 11:06 AM February 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The New Orleans Advocate

METAIRIE - New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata was given a misdemeanor citation after authorities found marijuana in his apartment last month.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that earlier in the year, a Jefferson Paris Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigator received a tip “that a quantity of marijuana products” were going to be at an apartment on Citrus Boulevard. The agent considered the tip reliable and secured a warrant to search the apartment, which turned out to be Onyemata’s. The residence was raided Jan. 29.

During the search, authorities found marijuana, cannabis oil, marijuana edibles, and hemp powder. The outlet reports that Onyemata “was cooperative” with investigators. He will appear in court at a later date.

