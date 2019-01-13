Saints defense hoping to keep a tight rein on the Eagles tight ends

NEW ORLEANS - In order to punch a ticket to the NFC Championship, the Saints have to limit the damage from Philadelphia's biggest threat, tight end Zach Ertz.

"You have to be locked in on your assignment," Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. "You have to use really good technique when playing against guys like that."

Ertz wrapped up the 2018 season with 116 receptions for 1,163 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. His 1,100-plus receiving yards were the third-most of any TE and the 16th-most of all receivers in the NFL this season.

One of the keys to the Saints’ blowout in November was their defense on Eagles tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. The duo combined for two catches in five targets for 15 harmless yards.

"Definitely a favorite target for them, and he does a great job running routes and creating separation." Linebacker AJ Klein said. "He's usually a mismatch guy out in route, he runs like a wide receiver."