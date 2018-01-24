Saints' Cam Jordan gifts Superbowl tickets to 108-year-old WWII veteran

Photo: New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cameron Jordan is showing he has the heart to match his talent, gifting Super Bowl tickets to an elderly World War II veteran.

Jordan gifted the tickets to 108-year-old Lawrence Brooks, a wheelchair-bound veteran and massive Saints fan. Jordan called Brooks as he received the tickets, thanking him for his service and promising the Saints will be back in contention next season.

Jordan was also nominated for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2018 for his impact on the community and for going on a league USO tour to Southwest Asia to visit U.S. Troops.